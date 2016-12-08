Ku Nan questions Bumiputra's lack of achievement in Malaysia's economy

KUALA LUMPUR: Frustrated in seeing Bumiputra's lack of achievement in Malaysia's economy, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor raised question whether the government has been spoon-feeding the group too much all these years.

The Federal Territories Minister in a vent of exasperation in front of hundreds of future Bumiputra entrepreneurs pointed out several key problems plaguing the community, causing them unable to place themselves on par with other races in sharing the economic pie.

He highlighted that the Bumiputra were lacking self-resilience, with many of their businesses had to be closed down due to the uncompetitiveness.

"I don't know, maybe it was our own fault. Maybe we have been too much spoon-feeding all of you that caused this problem," he said.

"What I am saying now comes from my heart. Whether you like it or not, it is up to you. I like to speak from my heart because I am saddened to see my own race in this situation," he said in his speech at the ceremony to hand over Federal Territories Bumiputera Economic Empowerment Program Certificate at Connexion Conference and Event Centre.

MORE TO COME