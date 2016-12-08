Ambiga questioned by police

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Bersih 2.0 chairperson Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan (pix) was the latest to be questioned by police in an apparent crackdown on NGO's allegedly linked to funds received from US billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundation (OSF).

Ambiga, who was accompanied by lawyer N. Surendran, is being investigated for an alleged “attempt to commit an activity detrimental to parliamentary democracy" under Section 124C of the Penal Code.

Ambiga, who was questioned for over an hour claimed the authorities were afraid of NGOs.

"I think they get scared when they know that people support what we are doing. In my view this is what the investigations are all about," she said outside Bukit Aman today.

"This is really an all out attack on the NGOs," she said.

Ambiga was called in under her capacity as the former Bersih Chairperson.

"This funding issue is an old issue, until today they have no basis to say that the funding is detrimental to parliamentary democracy," she added.

Ambiga is not the only one to be questioned by the police today. Staff of the NGO Empower have also been called in for questioning.

MORE TO FOLLOW