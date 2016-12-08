Ipoh City Council to get public's feedback on Social Business City concept

IPOH: The Ipoh City Council will get the views of the public on the implementation of the Social Business City concept.

"We will hold a public engagement to hear suggestions and proposals from the residents. The council wants to know the problems faced by them before we start the programme," said Ipoh City mayor Datuk Zamri Man (pix).

For a start, council officers have met landowners in the city to get them to develop their vacant land for activities like urban farming by sourcing manpower from the homeless and poor.

NGOs, organisations, companies and individuals will also be able to contribute and enhance the implementation of the concept.

Zamri said the programme would help solve various problems like reducing crime rate, increase jobs and tackle urban poverty.

Ipoh was declared a Social Business City, the first in Asean and fifth in the world, at the Pangkor International Development Dialogue last September.

"Social Business' is defined as a financially self-sustainable entity created and designed to tackle and find a solution to a social problem with its profits reinvested in the business itself.