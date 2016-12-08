4,500 participate in agriculture youth camp at MAHA 2016

SERDANG: Some 4,500 urban and rural youths are participating in a camp at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park, Serdang, (MAEPS) to know more about agriculture concepts and career opportunities in the sector.

The youths, aged 18 to 35, are involved in three-day Nafas Agro Youth camp sessions during the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism (MAHA) 2016 show, which is on from Dec 1-11 at MAEPS.

Agriculture and Agro-industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek, who came up with the camp idea, said the inaugural event was to enable youths to understand the agriculture industry and instil love for agriculture.

The participants would see for themselves how the agro-preneurship concept works and the hard work involved in being farmers to produce food, he said after joining a 'go green' gotong-royong activity with 1,500 camp participants at the MAHA show site.

The first three-day session of the camp started on Dec 2, the second session yesterday, and the third will be from today until Dec 11. — Bernama