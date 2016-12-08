PKA case: Lee says Pak Lah approved proposals initiated by former GM

SHAH ALAM: Former Port Klang Authority (PKA) chairman Datuk Lee Hwa Beng told the High Court that then Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi had approved proposals initiated by former PKA general manager Datin Paduka OC Phang without consulting the company's board members.

The proposals, he said was on the request by Kuala Demensi Sdn Bhd (KDSB) to increase chargeable interest from 5% per annum to 7.5% per annum for additional development works (ADW) for PKA.

"Prior to the execution of ADW on Feb 24, 2006, Phang issued a letter to then Transport Minister Tan Sri Chan Kong Choy seeking his instructions in relation to KDSB's request.

"The letter stated that PKA members were of the view that KDSB's request was reasonable and could be accepted," he told Judicial Commissioner M. Gunalan at the High Court, here, today.

Lee said following a letter by Chan to Abdullah on March 28, 2006 seeking approval to the proposal, it was approved the next day.

MORE TO FOLLOW