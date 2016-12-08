Universitas 21 awards 2017 Gilbert Medal to Professor Tan Sri Dzulkifli

PETALING JAYA: Universitas 21 awarded the 2017 Gilbert Medal to International Association of Universities president Professor Tan Sri Dzulkifli Abdul Razak on Dec 7.

On learning of the award, Dzulkifli said he was humbled by the recognition from his peers on behalf of the many people who have courageously worked collectively to ensure that higher education is a right rather than a privilege in creating a more just, equitable, accessible and sustainable world.

Meanwhile, Universitas 21 chair Professor Sir David Eastwood said the award is awarded annually by Universitas 21 to honour their founding Chair, Alan Gilbert.

“Both within Malaysia and beyond, Professor Dzulkifli is recognised as a thoughtful and reflective leader and we are delighted to acknowledge this through the award of the Gilbert Medal 2017.” he said in a statement.

Dzulkifli has a long and distinguished track record of university leadership, including spells as Vice Chancellor of Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM, 2000-2011) and of Albukhary International University (AiU, 2011-2013), where he developed the concept of "the humaniversity".

He has also served in various capacities internationally, including as an executive committee member of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Advisory Education Hub Committee, Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and on the Advisory Committee of World Universities Forum.

Dzulkifli will be presented with the Gilbert Medal at a gala dinner at the University of Nottingham on May 4, 2017.