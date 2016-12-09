Tun M comments on invitation to attend Agong's installation

PETALING JAYA: Former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he had accepted the invitation to attend the installation of the 15th yang di-Pertuan Agong because it was not linked to any political party.

Commenting on the invitation which was revoked, Mahathir said: "It turns out that a national event is part of a political party."

In a blog post yesterday, Mahathir said he received an invitation from the Keeper of the Ruler's Seal on Nov 10 to attend the installation at Istana Negara next Tuesday.

The former premier who has been vocal in his criticism of the government, said there was likely an intervention which resulted in the invitation being revoked.

On Wednesday, a letter from the Keeper of the Ruler's Seal's office had informed Mahathir of his revoked invitation to attend the installation ceremony of Kelantan ruler Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.