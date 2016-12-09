Pakatan Harapan, PPBM to hold first official secretariat meeting on Dec 13

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will hold its first official secretariat meeting on Dec 13, said the coalition's chief secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Saifuddin said during the meeting, the opposition parties would discuss cooperation within the coalition and straight fights in the 14th general election.

"We are expecting more serious stuff. This is a meeting between the four parties, I think even before we met the four parties, we already have the understanding that this is not the first and last meeting.

"We are of the view that we want all opposition political parties to be united in one solid strong coalition.

"As far as PH is concerned, PPBM has been showing that kind of commitment, they want to form a coalition," he said in a press conference at the DAP headquarters today.

Saifuddin said the parties are committed to the cause, and the cause is to bring in as many opposition parties as possible.

He said the meeting would begin at 2.30pm at PKR's headquarters and the media conference would be held at 3.30pm.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, former deputy prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and other political leaders are expected to attend the meeting.