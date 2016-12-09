RM11m so far for Tabung Pendidikan 1Billion

Posted on 8 December 2016 - 06:02pm Last updated on 9 December 2016 - 01:43pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Tabung Pendidikan 1Billion (TP1B), organised by Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Alumni Association, has received RM11 million since its launch in April, last year.

TP1B chairman, Tan Sri Lodin Wok Kamaruddin said RM1 million of the amount had been given to underprivileged students and spent on programmes to provide quality education to students in need.

"Our education fund is a noble initiative that promotes unity with the assistance given to needy students of all races," he told reporters after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd (BIMB), here, today.

The MoU was signed by BIMB head of Consumer Banking, Mujibburrahman Abdul Rashid and TP1B deputy chairman, Datuk Mohd Zaini Hassan.

The MoU is for establishing an online mechanism for contributing to the fund through the JomPAY service.

"The new online contribution avenue is in addition to the existing traditional mechanism of paying through cheques, cash deposits and salary deductions.

"I hope the UiTM alumni of more than 650,000 people can use this platform to contribute to the fund," said Lodin.

BIMB managing director, Datuk Seri Zukri Samat said the bank expected a big increase in contributions with the introduction of the online method of payment.

He said BIMB had contributed RM250,000 to the fund and would contribute RM30,000 per year for three years from 2017.

TP1B was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on April 11, 2015 to provide education aid to children from low-income families right up to university.