Empower role of retired teachers as opinion leaders: Mahdzir

JASIN: The Ministry of Education will continue to empower the role of retired teachers in the country because they are believed to be able to act as 'Opinion leaders' in society.

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (pix) said retired teachers should not be marginalised as they had sowed much deeds especially in giving quality education to society.

"As such, we will always find important elements to enable us to remain close to them and we will also create engagements between us and the retired teachers.

"This is because, although they have retired, some of them are still active in channelling opinions and involving themselves with social work such as non-government organisations (NGO), cooperative and charity bodies related to education," he said.

He said this to reporters after opening the state-level Teachers and Society Programme: 'Guru Pembina Negara Bangsa' (Teachers Builders of the Nation) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Serkam Darat, Merlimau here today. Also present was Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

Mahdzir said retired teachers were also urged to give continuous contributions to the government and society to ensure their leadership image and influence were safeguarded. — Bernama