Perlis needs large allocation, long term to stabilise water supply

KANGAR: Perlis required big allocation and for long term, to stabilise the water supply throughout the state due to several issues that need to be addressed.

State Facilities and Public Infrastructure committee chairman Jafperi Othman said the problem was due to a lack of allocation received by Syarikat Air Perlis Sdn Bhd (SAP) from the National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

He said SPAN only acted as a regulatory body for all water operators in the state and SAP only received RM4.1 million loan for its Non-Revenue Water (NRW) programme from the Energy, Green Technology and Water Ministry.

"Of the total amount, RM2.6 million is allocated for the meter conversion while RM1.5 million for pipe replacement. To stabilise the water supply in the state, there are several other factors that need to be addressed.

"Namely to upgrade Timah Tasoh water plant, to replace old and inefficient water pumps, to repair leaked water tanks as well as building new tanks in new residential areas," he said.

He was replying to Nurulhisham Yaakob (BN-Simpang Empat) at the Perlis State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Jafperi added it was impossible to get the total allocation required to implement appropriate measures at one go, hence, SAP has been making plans in stages according to priorities due to financial constraints.

"Among the changes that have been implemented within two years from the time SAP began operations in 2015, were the upgrading of the billing system and replacing old meters with new ones to ensure accurate reading to reduce NRW rate.

Method of payments has also been improved through strategic partnerships with financial institutions and internet banking such as JomPAY and Bank Simpanan Nasional agents, he said.

In addition, SAP has also activated the collection drive to recover more than RM31 million overdue payments and hoped that 69,012 consumers with overdue water bills will make payment accordingly to ease the financial burden of the state water company. — Bernama