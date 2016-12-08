Landslide-affected residents to return to Taman Idaman tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Residents of Taman Idaman in Serendah who were affected by a recent landslide have been allowed to return to their homes from 5pm tomorrow.

Hulu Selangor Police Chief Supt R. Supramaniam said the permission was given following the go-ahead from the Public Works Department (JKR) and the Minerals and Geoscience Department (JMG).

"JKR and JMG confirmed that the area is safe after a meeting with the disaster operations control centre and the Hulu Selangor district officer.

"As such, the residents can return to their homes from 5pm tomorrow," he said to Bernama.

Bernama found workers installing steel sheets to strengthen the embankment close to the disaster area.

The source of water to the housing estate has returned to normal.

Following the landslide on Nov 26, the police had declared the area a prohibited Red Zone and ordered the 340 residents to move to Sekolah Rendah Agama Serendah.

One resident was injured and a food stall and 10 cars were damaged in the incident. — Bernama