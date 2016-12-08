Fama, Tabung Haji Global collaborate to market Msian products to Saudi Arabia

SERDANG: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) will collaborate with Tabung Haji Global and Malaysian Foreign Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) to market Malaysian agricultural products to Saudi Arabia.

A Fama statement in conjunction with the Malaysian Agricultural, Horticultural & Agrotourism Exhibition (Maha 2016), said that besides Saudi Arabia, Fama would also market Malaysian agricultural products to the United Arab Emirates, Europe and China.

"The products that received good demand in Saudi Arabia included coffee, snacks, pre-mixed drinks, food paste, frozen cakes and the Ori Kemaman brand.

"Forty companies will market their products to these countries," the statement added.

Tabung Haji Global chief executive officer, Adly Mohamed said the company was collaborating with Fama to enter the Saudi Arabian market because Fama products were of high quality besides having several choices.

In conjunction with the ongoing Maha 2016, Adly explained to local entrepreneurs on the entry requirement and product screening for food processes, potentials, procedures and requirements that must be adhered to in order to penetrate the Saudi Arabian market, the statement said.

The Maha 2016 is being held at the Malaysian Agricultural Expo Site (Maeps) Serdang from Dec 1 to 11 with the theme 'Our Food, Our Future'. — Bernama