Ringgit closes higher against greenback

Posted on 8 December 2016 - 07:28pm Last updated on 8 December 2016 - 07:36pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar today, in tandem with other Asian currencies, lifted by the expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will likely extend its asset-purchase programme at its final policy meeting.

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4200/4240 against the US dollar from 4.4300/4340 4.4300/4340 on Wednesday.

The local note earlier opened at 4.4270/4310 from yesterday close of 4.4300/4340.

A dealer said the traders were keeping their eyes open ahead of the ECB's decision.

"It is expected to give update on the stimulus efforts, boosting the Asian currencies, including the ringgit to get more buying support," he said.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit was traded lower.

Vis-a-vis the Singapore dollar, the ringgit declined to 3.1215/1247 from 3.1210/1250 and versus the yen it fell to 3.8960/8005 from 3.8866/8929 yesterday.

Compared with the British pound, the local currency dropped to 5.6041/6105 from 5.5778/5833 while against the euro, it went down to 4.7736/7801 from 4.7485/7537. — Bernama