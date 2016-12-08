A Vote for Harith is a Vote for Malaysia
Posted on 8 December 2016 - 07:46pm
Last updated on 8 December 2016 - 10:08pm
HARITH ISKANDER, Malaysia's Godfather of Stand Up Comedy is in the finals of the Laugh Factory Funniest Person in the World competition!
Watch the Finals LIVE over online streaming on Dec 9 at 3am MY time at : https://www.youtube.com/LaughFactory
THEN vote for HARITH ISKANDER here : http://voteforharith.com
Please note, voting will only be open for 24 hours AFTER the Final performances.
Let's do our part to ensure Harith becomes the funniest person in the world! Malaysia Boleh!