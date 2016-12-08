‘Santa’ caught stealing from 91-year-old woman

BRATISLAVA: Naughty, not nice. Slovak police on Wednesday arrested a man dressed as Santa Claus for stealing cash and jewellery from a 91-year-old woman.

Officers also detained two accomplices dressed in an angel and devil costume over the theft, police spokesman Maria Linkesova said.

Joined by the man's three-year-old son, the trio pretended to be well-wishers after ringing the elderly woman's doorbell in the western town of Skalica.

"The old lady gave them €5 (RM24) for the good wishes. The man dressed as Santa then asked for a cup of tea for the child," said Linkesova.

While she was busy with that, the accomplice in the angel costume stole jewellery and €45 from the house. But before they could escape, a neighbour happened to drop by and called the police after sensing something was up.

Two of the thieves have convictions while the one wearing the devil costume had no criminal record. – AFP