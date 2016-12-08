Senator proposes improvement of electoral system's facilities and new approaches

KUALA LUMPUR: A senator today proposed that the various facilities and new approaches in the country's electoral system should be improved.

Citing the Uzbekistan presidential election, Senator Datuk Seri Boon Som Inong, who joined the national delegation as an observer in the election on Dec 4, said the electoral system was orderly and run smoothly with various facilities provided.

According to him, the improvements included a special counter for voters, who are persons with disabilities, and mini clinics at polling stations and child care centres to show concern for the welfare of voters.

"For example the provision of child care not only provide facilities but indirectly expose, educate and create awareness among young people on the electoral process and atmosphere," he said when debating the Supply Bill 2017 in the Dewan Negara here.

He said the improvements would ensure elections in the country were run smoothly and peacefully as well as create a more harmonious campaign atmosphere.

Other recommendations based on observations in Uzbekistan, he said are that contesting parties were not allowed to set up booths and candidates were not allowed to campaign the day before an election to give time to voters to think.

Boon Som also commended the electoral process in Uzbekistan that did not allow the candidates or parties to paste or hang posters all over the place during the campaign.

"Although the election (Uzbekistan) is not lively with posters, it was able to avoid wasting money and creating a clean environment," he said.

Higher education institutions are also asked to conduct studies on the level of awareness among the younger generation on their responsibilities as citizens to vote because many among them did not register as voters.

He said the awareness approach since the early stages was important for the young people to understand the importance of the electoral system to elect their future leaders. — Bernama