Helicopter makes emergency landing in Port Dickson, all aboard safe

PORT DICKSON: A private helicopter flying from Johor Baru to Kuala Lumpur made an emergency landing here today, but the pilot and five passengers are safe, according to police.

Port Dickson Police Deputy Chief DSP Zainuddin Ahmad said the helicopter landed on the field of Sekolah Kebangsaan Tanjung Agas at 3.05pm after the front windshield on the pilot's side shattered when the aircraft hit what is believed to be a bird.

He said the pilot was slightly injured and was given treatment at a nearby clinic.

"Six people, one of them a woman, were in the helicopter. The windshield on the pilot's side shattered and he was slightly injured. The passengers were unhurt," he said.

Zainuddin said the helicopter would be inspected by officials from the Department of Civil Aviation and the company that owns the aircraft. — Bernama