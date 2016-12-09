Perlis state assembly passes 2017 state budget

KANGAR: The Perlis State Legislative Assembly sitting today passed the State Development Expenditure totalling RM46,370,640 after a three-day debate by almost all the Barisan Nasional Assemblymen and opposition members.

The State Assembly also passed the 2017 Supply Enactment, Islamic Religious Administration (Amendment) (Perlis) 2016 Enactment and the Mineral Enactment (Amendment) 2016 amounting to RM161,761,240 million.

The budget was passed without division as it was believed to be able to drive the management and development of Perlis to achieve a City State in 2030.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the objective of the state government was to ensure prosperity for the people and state not only for the present moment but also for the future generation.

Azlan urged everyone including the State Assemblymen and Department heads to be more competitive and mature in discharging the administration of the state. — Bernama