Sultan Terengganu restores the title Datuk Seri to mentri besar

Posted on 8 December 2016 - 11:30pm Last updated on 8 December 2016 - 11:39pm

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin has consented to restore the Terengganu State Award to Mentri Besar Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman.

The award carries the title Datuk Seri.

Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin had stripped the title from the Mentri Besar on April 22 this year.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Comptroller of the Royal Household, Office of His Royal Highness the Sultan of Terengganu to Bernama today.

The statement said that after consulting with the Terengganu State Regency Council, it was informed that the Sultan of Terengganu had consented to confer the State Award Darjah Seri Setia Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Terengganu (S.S.M.Z) to Yang Amat Berhormat Haji Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman effective today. — Bernama