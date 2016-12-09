15 new fire stations to be fully operation by end of next year

MALACCA: Fifteen more fire and rescue stations are expected to be fully operational nationwide at the end of next year as an initiative to improve the quality of accident response time in facing any emergency.

The director-general of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Datuk Wan Mohd Nor Ibrahim said the number of new stations was the biggest within a period of one year involving a construction cost of about RM60 million.

"The addition is made according to requirement to ensure that assistance arrived at the scene of the location within a short time.

"As such, when the spread of fire stations throughout the country increases, indirectly it can reduce the response time by giving speedier service," he told reporters at the JBPM Honorary Rank Pinning Ceremony at the Seri Negeri Complex, Ayer Keroh, here today.

At the ceremony, Wan Mohd Nor conferred the rank of Fire Assistant Commissioner (Honorary) to the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Datuk Othman Muhamad, State Secretary Datuk Seri Naim Abu Bakar and Head of the Emergency and Trauma Department, Kuala Lumpur Hospital Datuk Seri Prof Dr Abu Hassan Asaari Abdullah.

Wan Mohd Nor said priority in constructing the new fire stations would be given to the states with the highest average response time besides 20 personnel including auxiliary firemen being deployed at each such station. — Bernama