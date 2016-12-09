Four individuals receive prestigous 2016 Merdeka Award

KUALA LUMPUR: Pioneer filmmaker Tan Sri Lakshmanan Krishnan was among the four outstanding individuals who received the prestigious 2016 Merdeka Award tonight.

He was selected in education and community category for his outstanding contribution to laying the foundation for the modern film industry in the country.

It was also for his instrumental role in developing early acting talents including Malaysian film icon the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee, and laying the foundation for the modern film industry in Malaysia.

Three other recipients were pro-chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Tan Sri Dr Salleh Mohd Nor for the environment category and distinguished Prof Datuk Dr Looi Lai Meng for the health, science and technology category.

Meanwhile, professor in the Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Prof Datuk Dr Wan Ramli Wan Daud was selected for outstanding scholastic achievement category.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah who is the Merdeka Award Trust royal patron, presented each recipient a Merdeka Award trophy, a Merdeka artwork by local artist Latiff Mohidin and RM500,000 at the ceremony held at the Malaysian Philharmonic Hall, here.

Also Present were the Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, Petronas chairman Tan Sri Sidek Hassan, as well as president and group chief executive officer Datuk Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin.

More than 700 guests attended the presentation ceremony.

The nomination and selection that begins in January every year, focuses on achievements.

This year's ceremony marks the completion of the rigorous annual Merdeka Award nomination and selection process, both in Malaysia as well as internationally, to identify outstanding Malaysians and non-Malaysians, who have contributed to the nation.

The Merdeka Award was established on Aug 27, 2007 to recognise and reward excellent individuals and organisations whose works and achievements have not only contributed to the nation's growth but have also inspired greatness in the people of Malaysia.

It is a prestigious award that honours their outstanding effort and role in living the 'Merdeka' spirit. — Bernama