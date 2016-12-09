Uniqlo appoints mountaineer Marin Minamiya as brand ambassador

JAPANESE mountaineer Marin Minamiya has just been named Uniqlo's first female brand ambassador.

Minamiya, who summited Mount Everest in May of this year at the age of 19, becoming the youngest Japanese person to do so, will work on product development as part of her role with the brand.

"We look forward to collaborating with her to develop new LifeWear items that leverage advanced technologies while helping her to realize her dreams," said Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Minamiya joins other Uniqlo brand ambassadors including tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Kei Nishikori, wheelchair tennis champion Shingo Kunieda and golfer Adam Scott. — AFP Relaxnews