BLoyalty teams up with MasterCard

KUALA LUMPUR: BLoyalty Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Berjaya Corp Bhd which owns and manages customer loyalty programme B Infinite (formerly BCard), has partnered MasterCard to allow consumers to make purchases via B Infinite’s mobile app.

B Infinite launched its mobile app last September, which is the first loyalty mobile app in Malaysia to incorporate mobile payment.

Speaking at the launch ceremony at Berjaya Times Square Hotel yesterday, Berjaya Corp’s director, retail innovation Yau Su Peng said the app will incorporate MasterCard’s global digital payment service, Masterpass, to enable consumers to make payments quickly and safely.

The rollout of the Masterpass feature in B Infinite’s mobile app will begin in the first quarter of 2017.

MasterCard country manager for Malaysia and Brunei Perry Ong said the Masterpass feature will eliminate the need to enter same information with every purchase, hence simplifying and speeding up the checkout process for online or in-app purchases.

“Masterpass is currently accepted at a network of over 300,000 merchants internationally and we are excited to add Malaysia with this collaboration,” he added.

Looking ahead to 2017, Yau said B Infinite is set to introduce the ability to “order ahead and pick up in store” service for selected goods and services, adding the goods and services can be redeemed by combining mobile payment with reward points.

“This means that those ‘I want it and I want it now’ consumer moments can be fulfilled in one frictionless transaction. And with the new mobile payment it gets even easier to use either reward points or charge to your card for transactions,” she added.



B Infinite, which has 5.5 million members currently, is a customer-focused rewards programme designed for members to collect and redeem points, with over 80 merchants and 4,000 outlets nationwide. Its merchant partners include Starbucks, Caltex, Chatime, 7Eleven, Umobile, Lazada and 11 Street.