Air France KLM arm wins AirAsia A320neo support deal

SEPANG: AirAsia and Air France Industries KLM Engineering and Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) have inked a component support agreement for the airline’s fleet of Airbus A320neo passenger jets, which number 304 aircraft.

AirAsia took delivery of its first A320neo on Sept 7 this year in Hamburg.

The contract between the two groups includes component repair services and solutions designed to maximise aircraft availability, such as the provision of a local main base kit at AirAsia’s Kuala Lumpur facility.

AFI KLM E&M came up with the support offer, tailored to the expectations of the carrier, which was looking for maximum aircraft availability. With its experience in large-scale support, whether for its parent airlines or its third-party airline clients, AFI KLM E&M is able to offer maintenance solutions for large fleets operated by AirAsia.

AirAsia has had an opportunity to test the effectiveness of the maintenance, repair and overhaul solutions delivered by AFI KLM E&M, which currently provides component support for the fleet of A330s operated by AirAsia X, AirAsia’s budget long-haul subsidiary.