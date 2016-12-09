Bermaz Auto records Q2 RM30.63m net profit

PETALING JAYA: Bermaz Auto Berhad’s (formerly known as Berjaya Auto Berhad) net profit fell to RM30.63 million for the second quarter ended Oct 31, 2016 due to lower sales volume recorded by its Malaysian operations as a result of softer demand for passenger cars.

The group made a net profit of RM53.06 million for the corresponding quarter in 2015.

Revenue dropped to RM473.17 million from RM542.4 million for the same period in 2015.

The board has recommended a second interim dividend of 2.75 sen for the period, compared with 2.5 sen in the previous year’s corresponding period, to be payable on Jan 25, 2017.

The group said the operating environment for the local automotive sector is expected to remain challenging for the second half of the financial year, with demand for passenger cars in Malaysia remaining soft due to subdued consumer sentiment and weak purchasing power with the ringgit depreciating further against other major currencies.

The expected year-end heavy discount promotion by competitors to clear stock may also impact the group’s domestic sales volume and put further pressure on profit margin. It said it will continue seeking market growth opportunities in Malaysia although profitability may be affected in the short and medium-term.

In the Philippines, the group is poised to grow further due to the country’s stronger economy and buoyant domestic demand where private consumption is being supported by both strong remittance inflows and upbeat consumer confidence, it said.

Bermaz Auto made a net profit of RM71.74 million for the six month ended Oct 31, 2016, compared with RM105.27 million for the same period in 2015.

This was on lower revenue of RM966.79 million for the six month period, compared with RM1.05 billion for the same period in 2015.