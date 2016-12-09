Costa Rica arrests suspected murderer of Frenchwoman

SAN JOSÉ: Costa Rican police have arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of involvement in the murder of a French woman who owned a hotel popular with tourists on the Caribbean coast, officials said Thursday.

The suspect, a local of the area where the murder occurred six weeks ago, is believed to have acted with two accomplices who were being sought, the country's OIJ police investigation unit said.

The victim, Estelle Marie-Claire Jeanne, 50, had been living in the town of Punta Uva for six years, where she owned and ran the Pachamama Jungle River Lodge.

On Oct 27, assailants entered the hotel – empty of guests during the rainy low season – tied up Jeanne and asphyxiated her by stuffing cloth into her mouth.

Her body was found lying on the ground the next day by one of her employees turning up for work.

Police believe the assailants' motive was robbery, noting that a computer, a tablet and a cellphone were stolen. — AFP