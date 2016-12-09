Ringgit opens slightly lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened slightly lower against the US dollar today, despite Bank Negara Malaysia's measures to enhance the liquidity of the foreign exchange market.

At 9.08am, the ringgit was lower at 4.4210/4250 from 4.4200/4240 registered at the close yesterday.

A dealer said the local market was still clouded by cautious sentiment after Donald Trump's surprising win in the US presidential election, coupled with the generally weak global oil prices.

However, the local note traded higher against other major currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.1038/1070 from 3.1215/1247 yesterday and rose against the yen to 3.8669/8734 from 3.8960/8005.

Against the euro, it was higher at 4.6938/6985 from 4.7736/7801 and strengthened against the British pound to 5.5616/5697 from 5.6041/6105. — Bernama