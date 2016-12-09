Security forces believed to have killed three abductors off Sabah

Posted on 9 December 2016 - 11:08am Last updated on 9 December 2016 - 12:56pm

SEMPORNA: Security forces are believed to have shot dead three of five abductors from the southern Philippines who kidnapped a man in the Merabung-Bakapit waters off Lahad Datu.

It is learnt that the two other gunmen were arrested and the kidnap victim freed during the clash at 9.51am yesterday.

A security personnel from the 14th Battalion General Operations Force is believed to have been shot in a leg.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Abd Rashid Harun has scheduled a press conference for 10.30am today to explain what happened. — Bernama