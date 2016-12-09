Police lance corporal charged with involvement in Daesh terrorist activities

KUALA LUMPUR: A police lance corporal was charged today in the High Court on three counts of involvement in Daesh terrorist activities.

Mustaza Abdul Rahman, 29, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to him before Judicial Commissioner Datuk Nordin Hassan who set Jan 25 and 27 for the trial.

Mustaza, attached to the Kuala Muda District Police Headquarters in Sungai Petani, Kedah, is alleged to have knowingly supported terrorist activities involving the use of explosives at Unit G7-1-1, Block Iksora, Kuala Muda District Police Apartments between March 30 and July 29 this year.

He is alleged to have committed the offence with the intention to pursue an ideological struggle and which could be regarded as intended to intimidate Malaysians through a Telegram application in a 'trusted' chat group in his handphone.

This charge, under Section 130J(1)(b) of the Penal Code, provides for life imprisonment or imprisonment for a maximum of 30 years or a fine and forfeiture of any property used or intended to be used in connection with the commission of the offence, upon conviction.

On the second charge, Mustaza is alleged to have knowingly omitted giving information relating to terrorist acts in accordance with Section 130M of the Penal Code that provides for imprisonment of up to seven years or a fine, upon conviction.

On the third charge, he is alleged to have knowingly given support to the Daesh militant group by pledging loyalty through a Telegram application in a 'black crow' chat group in his handphone.

This charge, under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, provides for a maximum of 30 years or a fine and forfeiture of any property used or intended to be used in connection with the commission of the offence, upon conviction.

Mustaza was represented by counsel Faizal Rahman.

DPP Mohamad Mustaffa P. Kunyalam informed the court that the prosecution would call 10 witnesses. — Bernama