Another two suspects detained in funeral parlour assault case

GEORGE TOWN: Police have detained another two men over an assault case during the wake of slain Datuk Ong Teik Kwong at a funeral parlour last week.

State police chief Datuk Abdul Ghafar Rajab said the duo aged 31 and 35 were picked up at their homes on Dec 7 to assist in the probe.

He said their remand order expires today and police will seek an extension.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said another suspect who was detained earlier for allegedly beating up the victim was released on police bail yesterday.

The incident came to light, when a video of a man being hit on his bare back with a rubber hose went viral on social media.

Onlookers were seen shouting and kicking the victim in the 40-second recording.

The beatings were a result of a social media posting by the victim which had allegedly offended Ong's family.

On Dec 1, Ong was in his car when he was shot dead by his bodyguard who subsequently went on a shooting rampage which killed two others and injured another five.

Those killed have been identified as Senthil Murugiah, 38, and Choi Hong Ming, 32, who were passing through Lebuhraya Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu during the 7.30pm incident.

Ong's bodyguard had his remand extended until next Wednesday while his 32-year-old business partner has been released on police bail.

Commenting on the shooting incident, Abdul Ghafar said police have recorded 24 statements and added that more people will be called up to have their statements recorded.

Earlier, Abdul Ghafar witnessed the handover ceremony of the state Special Branch (SB) chief at the police headquarters.

SAC Tuan Abdul Wahid Abdul Ghafar is the new state SB chief while his predecessor SAC Datuk Yong Lei Choo has been transferred to Bukit Aman.