Three men charged with murder of Indian national

SEREMBAN: Three men were charged in the Magistrate's Court here today with the murder of an Indian national on Nov 27.

S. Kumaravelan, 22, P. Tanabalan, 42, and R. Kamaraj, 26, nodded to indicate that they understood the charge read out to them before Magistrate Rahimah Rahim, but no pleas were recorded.

They were charged with murdering M. Selvam, 39, between 3.30pm and 8pm in front of an empty house in Taman Bandar Seremban Selatan, Senawang.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, provides for the death sentence upon conviction.

DPP Soo Kok Wing appeared for the prosecution. Kumaravelan and Tanabalan were represented by counsel Patheeban while Kamaraj by counsel Paul Krishnaraja.

Rahimah set Jan 4 for mention. — Bernama