MACC: Only 162 out of 1.6 million civil servants report corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: Only 162 out of 1.6 million civil servants have lodged reports on corruption cases with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), said its deputy chief commissioner (prevention) Datuk Shamsun Baharin Mohd Jamil.

Shamsun said it is difficult to reduce the rate of corruption in the country as not many are willing to come forward to lodge reports.

"As of now, only 162 civil servants lodged reports on corruption cases, whereas we have 1.6 million civil servants in the public sector," he said during a forum in conjunction with International Anti-Corruption Day 2016.

"This is an example on how far we can go when we talk about corruption, but when it comes to lodging corruption cases in our department, we let MACC do the work," he said, adding that he doesn't want the agency to be fighting alone to combat corruption.

He said there are Acts that could protect witnesses and whistleblowers if they come forward to lodge reports.

"Sadly, even with the Acts, not many civil servants are willing or have the courage to come forward, even with the Witness Protection Act and Whistleblower Protection Act," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim said there was a negative perception spread by some quarters that all government officials and police officers are corrupt.

"Despite all these negativity toward the public sector, the government's effort to fight corruption never stops," he said after launching the forum.