Daring heist at Plaza OUG jewellery shop

Posted on 9 December 2016 - 06:07pm Last updated on 9 December 2016 - 07:02pm

PETALING JAYA: Four armed men staged a daring heist at a jewellery shop in Plaza OUG and carted away 21 trays of jewellery worth RM1 million today afternoon.

Brickfields police chief ACP Shahrul Othman said the incident took place at 12.59pm at the ground floor of the shopping centre.

He said the four suspects who wore masks, helmets, gloves and green vests, were armed with machetes and a pistol.

Shahrul said the suspects smashed the glass casings and scooped 21 trays filled with an assortment of jewellery.

He said at the time of the incident, five employees were in the shop while one security guard armed with a pistol was guarding the main entrance.

"After the heist, the suspects fled the scene in a green Mercedes Benz," he said in a statement today.

Shahrul said forensic investigations recovered nine swabs of blood and two broken glass shards from the scene of the crime. The evidence has been sent for chemical analysis.

He said investigators are gathering clues to trace the identities and whereabouts of the robbers.

The case is being investigated under Section 395 and 397 of the Penal Code for gang robbery and armed robbery or with attempt to cause grievous hurt.​

In a similar case last month, robbers staged a heist at a jewellery shop in Puchong and stole eight trays of jewellery.