MACC to ensure private, public sectors and GLCs corruption-free in three years

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will ensure that the public sector, private sector and government-linked companies (GLCs) are clean and corruption-free in three years time, said its chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad.

He said at the moment the situation was quite critical as corruption and abuse of power were rampant in these three sectors.

"To achieve our target, we have taken steps to recover all assets and proceeds of corruption.

"This is necessary to ensure that these proceeds of corruption can be reinstated as national revenue, indirectly crippling the root cause of corruption altogether," he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he had officiated the national-level International Anti-Corruption Day, which is celebrated today nationwide. The theme is 'United in Combating Corruption'.

Dzulkifli said through strategic planning, MACC had since August intensified enforcement action with more aggressive measures which had shown extraordinary, positive and encouraging results.

"It is our aim to be feared by the corrupt but at the same time be a people-friendly agency in gaining public trust," he said.

He said there was also growing support and willingness from the public to join hands with MACC in fighting corruption.

"Although certain quarters are rather sceptical that MACC's efforts in combating corruption have the support of the public, we will not be deterred but will remain steadfast in facing criticisms and challenges," he said.

Also present were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim and PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyudin Hassan. — Bernama