Najib praises security forces for overcoming abductors off Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak praised the security forces for their swift action against seven abductors of two fishing boat skippers in the waters off Sabah last night.

In a shootout in the waters of Pulau Gaya, the security forces shot dead three of the abductors and arrested two. They also rescue one of the two captives.

Two abductors and a captive went missing following the shootout at about 9pm.

Najib, in a post on his official blog, said it was not an easy task ensuring security over a large expanse of water.

He also said that the government wanted appropriate, stern and effective action to be taken to prevent abductions.

"Do not give any room whatsoever to the criminals to encroach into the country's territory and cause chaos. Continue to safeguard the country's waters, borders and sovereignty," he posted.

Najib also said that Malaysian security forces would cooperate with the Philippine authorities to identify the skipper who was kidnapped last night.

The government would also draw up measures against abductions, he added.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Abdul Rashid Harun had said earlier that the abductors had taken two fishing boat skippers in Bekapit waters in Lahad Datu and Pulau Gaya in Semporna.

"One of the skippers was rescued (after the shootout) while the other went missing, along with two abductors," he said. — Bernama