KL shares end lower on external uncertainties

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia finished lower today on weak sentiment due to external uncertainties such as the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to ease quantitative easing coupled with fresh concerns over US interest rates ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting next week.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) finished at 1,641.42, down 2.33 points from 1,643.75 yesterday.

After opening 1.9 points lower at 1,641.85, the index moved between 1,636.61 and 1,641.85 throughout the day.

Gainers led losers by 414 to 306, while 366 counters were unchanged, 614 untraded and 15 others were suspended.

Volume rose to 1.23 billion shares worth RM1.4 billion from 1.09 billion shares worth RM1.56 billion yesterday.

A dealer said ECB's bond buy cut would lead to the expectation of less liquidity for Asian markets.

"Furthermore, investors will be closely monitoring the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee on Dec 14 should there be any changes in US interest rates," he added.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank rose one sen to RM7.91, TNB fell two sen to RM13.98 and Public Bank was flat at RM19.62.

Among the actives, APFT eased half-a-sen to three sen, AirAsia rose two sen to RM2.55 and Hibiscus Petroleum gained half-a-sen to 31 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 10.37 points to 11,473.84, FBMT 100 Index eased 14.03 points to 11,209.58 and the FBM Emas Syariah Index was 15.04 points lower to 12,013.07.

The FBM 70 decreased 9.54 points to 13,144.72 and the FBM Ace lost 34.54 points to 4,706.43.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index fell 1.45 points to 14,352.43, Plantation Index shed 15.62 points to 7,727.27. The Industrial Index added 7.64 points to 3,105.2.

Main Market turnover improved to 738.33 million units worth RM1.33 billion from 708.95 million units worth RM1.5 billion yesterday.

The ACE Market volume advanced to 189.37 million shares valued at RM23.62 million from 142.02 million shares valued at RM19.86 million on Thursday.

Warrants increased to 307.85 million units worth RM50.3 million from 230.32 million units worth RM45.43 million previously.

Consumer products accounted for 98.79 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (158.64 million), construction (67.49 million), trade and services (310.7 million), technology (34.64 million), infrastructure (7.41 million), SPAC (6.37 million), finance (40.89 million), hotels (140,200), properties (51.21 million), plantations (16.49 million), mining (12,000), REITs (5.47 million) and closed/fund (39,000).

The physical price of gold as at 5pm stood at RM160.99 per gramme, down 72 sen from RM161.71 at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama