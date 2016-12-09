Malaysia on right track in sustainable development: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has taken important steps to develop the global expertise needed to move it forward in sustainable development, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

He said Malaysia was committed to supporting and implementing the United Nations's 2030 Development Agenda and the 11th Malaysia Plan, which mirrors the multi-dimensional nature of the Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs.

"With the theme 'Anchoring Growth on People', 11MP sets out six strategic thrusts designed to drive the economy forward, address challenges and embrace opportunities in the rapidly changing global landscape with the SDGs integrated into the planning framework.

"The plan reinforces the Government’s commitment to enrich the lives of our people and to create an inclusive and environmentally-sustainable nation with an advanced economy by 2020," he said when launching the Jeffrey D. Sachs Centre on Sustainable Development at Sunway University here today.

The centre, established in collaboration with the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network through a gift of US$10 million from the Jeffrey Cheah Foundation, will be the Southeast Asia regional hub to deepen technical knowledge in sustainable development.

Najib, who is also Finance Minister, said Malaysia recognised the importance of conserving its natural resources for future generations and the threat posed by the increasing intensity and frequency of extreme weather events.

To meet the SDGs and the objectives of the national five-year development plans, Malaysia would require a government-wide approach that optimised limited resources and funding with integrated collaborative programmes that serve multiple ends, he said.

"Malaysia has successfully applied this approach through the National Blue Ocean Strategy and we will continue to do so in the case of the SDGs.

"It represents Malaysia’s commitment to a healthy environment and long-term sustainability," the Prime Minister said. — Bernama