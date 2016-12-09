Self-employed man charged with receiving RM30,000 bribe

KUALA LUMPUR: A self-employed man pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to receiving a RM30,000 bribe from a civil servant, four days ago.

Mahamad Shah Othman, 59, a father of three, is alleged to have committed the offence at the men's washroom, Mezzanine Floor, Hotel Sheraton Imperial here at 9.52pm on Dec 5.

The accused is alleged to have accepted the bribe from Abdul Aziz Abdul Gaffor, 55, as an inducement to help Abdul Aziz get a fine instead of a jail sentence over a charge the latter was facing.

Abdul Aziz was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code (Public servant obtaining any valuable thing, without consideration, from person concerned in any proceeding or business transacted by such public servant). The trial is still ongoing.

Judge Madihah Harullah allowed Mahamad Shah bail at RM30,000 in one surety and ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.

The court set Jan 10 for re-mention.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by counsel Mohd Shahrullah Khan. — Bernama