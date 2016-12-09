Sabin Samitah appointed new CEO of IRB

CYBERJAYA: Inland Revenue Board deputy chief executive officer (Taxation Operations) Datuk Sabin Samitah has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of the board, IRB announced in a statement here today.

His appointment is effective Dec 12.

He succeeds Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukor Mahfar whose contract as CEO of the IRB ends on Dec 11.

Mohd Shukor served as IRB CEO from Jan 8, 2011 till Dec 11, 2015 before his contract was renewed for another year (till Dec 11, 2016).

Mohd Shukor, 61, who was instrumental in IRB collecting tax revenue exceeding RM100 billion, clocked out for the last time at 5pm at IRB's head office here today.

IRB staff thronged its lobby to bid farewell to him.

Sabin, when met by reporters after the farewell ceremony for Mohd Shukor, said he received his appointment letter from the Finance Ministry today.

Asked on his vision, he said that he planned to continue with the plans that had already been drawn up under the IRB's strategic plan and make slight improvements based on needs, current changes and the world economy.

"My main objective is to ensure individuals, domestic companies and multinationals pay their taxes within the stipulated period.

"As for multinationals doing business in Malaysia, we will ensure that they pay taxes in Malaysia and not transfer profits to countries where the tax regime is lower. This causes leakages," he said.

Sabin, 56, who was born in Ranau, Sabah, holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia has been with IRB for more than 30 years. — Bernama