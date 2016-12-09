Health Ministry to set up committee to assess safety of old hospitals

KUCHING: The Health Ministry will set up an independent committee to assess the safety level of all old hospitals in the country.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya (pix) said the decision came following order from Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam.

"The committee, which will hold a meeting soon, will identify the problems being faced by the hospitals such as wiring, oxygen gas or any problem that we need to take into account," he told a press conference after chairing the Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) meeting at a hotel here today. — Bernama