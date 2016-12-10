Umno cautions against gambling away future

MALACCA: Several Umno leaders have shared their views following the concern expressed by Prime Minister and Umno President Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak over the future of the Malays and Bumiputeras if there is a change of government after the 14th General Election.

Zulkafli Ab Aziz of the Overseas Umno Clubs Secretariat said electing another party in the 14th General Election to form the government would alter the landscape of the hitherto effective administration and bring uncertainty to the country's direction.

"Why take the unnecessary risk? Elect a government led by Umno because for 70 years the party has served the people well.

"Do we want our children to be denied their rights? Support and give hope to our children and grandchildren to have a good life," he said to Bernama.

Najib, in his policy speech at the 2016 Umno General Assembly earlier this month, had expressed concern that with a government led by DAP, the future of the Malays and Bumiputeras, such as their rights and privileges and Islamic religious institutions, could not be clearly ensured.

Commenting on the concern, Umno Youth Chief Khairy Jamaluddin, when approached recently, said electing a narrow-minded party would cause an issue with the country's direction.

Kuala Pilah Umno Division Puteri Chief June Artisha Mohamad Nazari said what was worrying was the perception that the opposition party attempted to assimilate in the younger generation, that it could do a better job as the government.

"Over time, this perception will stick in their minds and they will believe it, when in reality it is the opposite. Only an Umno-led government can champion the people, as had been proven," she said.

Therefore, she said, Umno members should find a most effective formula to coax voters to retain the existing government.

Academician Tan Sri Prof Dr Ibrahim Shah Abu Shah, who is also a member of the Umno Supreme Council, said that in choosing a party to form the government, the people should consider the impact of the selection in the long term and not choose based purely on their emotions.

The former Universiti Teknologi Mara vice-chancellor said those who harboured resentment or dissatisfaction against Umno and the Barisan Nasional should think what would happen to their children and grandchildren if the present government falls, and not just give in to their emotions.

"Everyone can get angry but one must not allow anger to destroy one's own community, to destroy the future of our coming generations," he said.

Tenggara Umno Division Wanita Chief Datin Salasiah Idris, 59, said the voters must consider the situation in states ruled by the opposition, where it has failed to champion the Malays and Bumiputeras, what more implement initiatives for the young generation.

She said the situation was far different in the states ruled by Umno-led governments such as Johor which gave all kinds of opportunities to the Malays and Bumiputeras in various economic activities.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, who is an Umno Supreme Council member, said an Umno-led BN government placed Umno's struggle based on the Malays and Islam as the main direction of the government.

"There is consensus among the BN component parties, the various political parties give priority to Umno's struggle. With such a government, I believe the future of the nation and generations to come will be bright," she said. — Bernama