Tunku Abdul Halim an animal lover

DESPITE the busy schedule in shouldering the responsibility as the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah still has time for his hobby, which is his love for animals.

His daughter, Tunku Soraya Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah said his father's love for animals is reflected with the presence of a mini zoo at Istana Anak Bukit in Alor Setar.

The 2.43ha mini zoo is home to various types of birds and other animals, including a female Orang Utan, which according to Tunku Soraya is Tuanku Abdul Halim's favourite.

"The Orang Utan has been with us since small and named Melati. It has been a routine for Tuanku to spend about two hours every morning and evening at the zoo.

"'Melati' has been with us for almost 20 years," she said in a special interview with Bernama at Istana Negara near here.

Tunku Soraya said her father also reared various types of fish, including the Koi.

"He often feeds the fish himself," said the princes, who is also the Raja Puan Muda of Perak and the president of the Kedah chapter of the Malaysian Girl Guides Association.

Tuanku Abdul Halim's love for animals is not confined to only those at the mini zoo as his pets also include the huge and long Maine Coon cats.

Besides the love for animals, Tuanku Abdul Halim's other passion is for books.

Tunku Soraya said her father loves to read and has a collection of books, which he bought himself and some given to him as gifts.

"Tuanku loves to read, especially about renowned leaders like Nelson Mandela, Tony Blair and biographies of other leaders," she said.

Describing Tuanku Abdul Halim, 84, as a friendly person, Tunku Soraya said her father was well-liked by the people and the palace staff.

"He appreciates each and every member of the staff who serve him. He calls them (staff) by their full name because he remembers their names.

"My father always wants the best for the people. Tuanku is always concerned with the welfare of his subjects," she added. — Bernama