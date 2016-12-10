Volunteerism, nation's agent of growth: Najib

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is encouraging more people to engage in volunteerism activities and be an agent of growth in developing the country to become a developed nation.

He said volunteerism could build a strong community to be more resilient, kind and loving, essential elements that could contribute to the inner strength of a country.

According to him a developed nation was measured not only by existing infrastructure, skyscrapers or the progress of its public transport system but also the character of its people.

"I hope this spirit of volunteerism will create huge waves among the people and we will achieve more successes," he said after presenting the Malaysian Volunteer Awards (VMA) organised by iM4U here tonight.

Also present were his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, iM4U Board of Trustrees member Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim and iM4U Chief Executive Officer Rudy Malik.

Appreciative of the sacrifices made by the volunteers, Najib said all those who engaged in such activities should be given due recognition.

"They are heroes, heroines, and they do not want material rewards but we recognise them, all they want is that we recognise them," he said.

Being a brainchild of Najib himself, VMA is divided into 13 categories to recognise the contributions of individuals and groups of volunteers, who donated their time and energy to volunteerism activities while

encouraging others' involvement at the same time.

At the award ceremony, the Rural Youth Transformation Project (TRY) received Superelawan of the Year award, the highest award which made its debut this year.

The event also witnessed safety activist, K. Balasupramanian receive a Lifetime Achievement Award and Welfare while Summit Education Club founder Ramli Bakar was named as the recipient of the Special Jury Award.

Best Volunteer Initiatives Awards were given to Yayasan Pelajaran Johor (civil service), AEON Co.(M) Bhd (private sector) and the Association of the Learning Disabled (NGO).

Singer Faizal Tahir received two awards, iM4U Award of Best Humanity for his song titled Hi and Personality category (online voting) through iAMFAITHMEN. — Bernama