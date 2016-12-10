Marine police seize smuggled cigarettes in Kuantan

KUANTAN: The Region Three Marine Police seized 200 cartons of smuggled cigarettes, worth RM400,000, from a car in a raid at Jalan Wong Ah Jang here early yesterday.

Its commander, ACP Zulkafli Sariaat said a 56-year-old local man, who was at the wheel of the car, was also detained in the raid which was conducted at 2.30am.

"The cigarettes, of various brands, were found in several plastic packages and boxes which were covered with a black plastic sheet on the passenger seat and in the car bonnet," he said in a statement here today. — Bernama