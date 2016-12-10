RMN detains Vietnamese fishing vessel in Malaysia's EEZ

KUANTAN: A Vietnamese fishing vessel was detained by the Naval Region Command 1(Mawilla 1) of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) last Thursday for conducting fishing activities in Malaysia's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Malwilla 1, in a statement today, said the ship, with 12 crew on board, was detained at 9am about 120 nautical miles from Perhentian Island.

"Malwilla 1 operations centre received a report on encroachment into Malaysian EEZ from a maritime patrol aircraft of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) before mobilising KD Terengganu (to the scene).

"Inspection found all the crew did not have personal documents and also documents allowing them to carry out fishing activities in Malaysia's EEZ," it said.

It also said the Vietnamese vessel was then towed by KD Terengganu to the waters off Perhentian Island and handed to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for further action. — Bernama