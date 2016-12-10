Basic course for immigration personnel extended to six months

PORT DICKSON: The basic course for immigration personnel will be extended to six months beginning next year, Immigration Director-General Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said today.

He said the current 42-day course was seen as inadequate to mould and generate perfection and preparedness among Immigration officers.

"Cadets will attend course for three months in various discipline, especially on law, core functions, management and discipline.

"After that, they will be placed for two months in real field work and then return to the Immigration Academy for another month for re-evaluation process," he told reporters after a passing out parade for 218 Grade KP19 Immigration officers at the Malaysian Immigration Academy here today.

In another development, Mustafar said the Immigration Department was still investigating cases of employers harbouring or hiring illegal immigrants.

"Investigation of complicated cases like this involves mutual legal assistance, like from the Attorney-General's Chambers. We are still in the process of investigating.

"When the deputy public prosecutor or legal adviser informs there is a case that can be charged, we will take action," he added.

Last Sept 30, Mustafar was reported to have said that the department would freeze assets of employers who protect or hire illegal immigrants beginning last October. — Bernama