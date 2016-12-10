Success in foiling kidnap attempt shows esscom's capabilities: MPSS

KOTA KINABALU: The Eastern Sabah Security Command's (ESSCom) success in thwarting a kidnap attempt by a group of kidnappers in waters of Pulau Gaya, Semporna, last Thursday reflected its capability in addressing threats of 'kidnapping for ransom'.

Sabah Suluk Solidarity Council (MPSS) secretary Mohd Zaki Harry Susanto said the success also proved that the authorities never stopped in discharging their duties, despite the various risks facing them.

"The security team should be commended. Their efforts should be enhanced with more strategic planning so that they will always be one step ahead.

"At the same time, a conventional approach is also needed because it can still gives a good impact," he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Zaki was referring to the police's success in foiling a kidnap attempt by shooting dead three of the seven suspects from southern Philippines in waters off Pulau Gaya last Thursday.

Mohd Zaki also expressed the need for the society to continue to have confidence in the authorities in defending the country's sovereignty.

The public should also abide by whatever orders issued by the authorities, especially when conducting activities in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), he added. — Bernama