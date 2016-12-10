Success in foiling kidnap attempt proves security team is alert: Nur Jazlan

JOHOR BARU: The success of the country's security team in foiling a kidnap attempt in waters off Pulau Gaya, Semporna in Sabah, last Thursday proved that the team is alert, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed (pix).

He said it also indirectly deflected criticisms made by the opposition against efforts by the government in enhancing security in the area concerned.

"This success is also due to good intelligence. I hope, after this, action or tactic by the Sabah police can be enhanced.

"At the same time, we hope the people will continue to give their support to the authorities," he told reporters when met at the Pulai parliamentary constituency family day here today.

Nur Jazlan also attributed the success in foiling last Thursday's kidnap attempt in Pulau Gaya to cooperation by the National Security Council with Indonesia and the Philippines in addressing crime in Sabah waters.

In the incident on Thursday, three of the seven suspects, believed to be kidnappers from southern Philippines, were shot dead by the General Operations Force (GOF), while two others were detained and the other two escaped.

According to police, the kidnappers had abducted two boat skippers. However, one of them was rescued and the other went missing with the two kidnappers.

A GOF member was hurt on the leg in the incident and was now warded at Semporna Hospital. — Bernama