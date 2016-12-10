29 passengers, driver, hurt in tour bus crash

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A total of 29 passengers and a driver were hurt when a tour bus rammed into the rear of another tour bus at 148.9 km North-South Expressway (NSE) north bound, at Juru toll plaza, early today.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the 5.30am crash involved a tour bus travelling from Shah Alam, Selangor to Perlis and a tour bus travelling from Kajang, Selangor to Sungai Petani, Kedah.

"Following the crash, the 29 passengers and bus driver, 41, were sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital (SJH) for treatment," he said here today.

The people seriously hurt were the bus driver and a passenger. Six other passengers were warded at SJH while the others were treated as out-patients.

Nik Ros Azhan said all the passengers involved in the crash were transferred to another bus and continued their journey to Sungai Petani.

The crash was investigated under Section 43 of Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, bus passenger Nor Waznah Md Saad, 20, who was going back to Arau, Perlis said was sleeping when the crash occured.

"I heard a bang and there was panic. The passengers were screaming and crying because of shock and were hurt," said the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Shah Alam STUDENT when met at SJH.

Nor Waznah, who was hurt in the forehead, was taken to SJH and treated as outpatient before her father came from Arau to take her home. — Bernama